Amy Robach shares how vacation took a turn for the worse following 'miserable' experience A seriously impressive feat nonetheless

It seems like Amy Robach's latest vacation hasn't exactly been the most relaxing. While the star's trip was certainly momentous – her visit to Australia marked a major milestone for any traveler, having officially visited every continent – she revealed it wasn't without a "miserable" moment.

MORE: Amy Robach is a beach bombshell in sun-drenched photo from Australian vacation

Fans of the Good Morning America host know how she'll go through great lengths to make sure she doesn't miss a good run, and even while on vacation the commitment doesn't falter.

While Amy was quick to familiarize herself with Sydney and shared pictures of her first run in the city shortly after arriving, she later confessed she might have taken things a bit too far.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as she reveals her New York City home

MORE: Amy Robach looks sensational in eye-catching dress for waterside snapshot

The news anchor shared with fans how her latest feat took a turn for the worse, as she attempted the impressive journey of hiking Mount Kosciuszko, one of the world's seven summits, the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.

While it sounds like a daunting task, the mom-of-two admitted she initially thought – given her extensive fitness training – that the hike wouldn't be much of a challenge.

However, she went on to detail how she wasn't as prepared as she thought, and her expectations were promptly proven wrong.

Amy celebrates the impressive accomplishment

She shared a video with her hiking crew, which included her husband Andrew Shue, standing atop a cliff as strong winds blew their way. The weather was exactly what caused problems on their hiking journey, as they found out they weren't dressed appropriately.

MORE: Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

MORE: Good Morning America's Amy Robach wows fans with new 'spring' look

The ABC star explained in her caption that: "We thought this was going to be a walk in the park - our 2nd of the 7 summits - Australia's highest peak! But during our 13 mile hike we faced 50 mph gale force winds for more than 3 hours and we were not dressed for the weather - definitely some level 2 fun that felt pretty miserable."

Amy had a great support system as they all faced the tough challenge

Luckily, and impressively, the crew made it, and fans were quick to flood her comment section with support. They commended her for her impressive endurance, writing: "Wow. Double congratulations! Sounds brutal…" and: "Congratulations! Keep inspiring!" as well as: "Fabulous adventure! You all are incredible! Stay safe."

The television journalist went on to share a heartfelt tribute to their experience as she posted more pictures from the journey, writing that: "Our epic Mt Kosciusko adventure gave us a weather boomerang but we were all braving it together!!! Warm and sunny down below, brutally windy and cold at the top… Love how the tough times become the best memories in life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.