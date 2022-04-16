Amy Robach is a beach bombshell in sun-drenched photo from Australian vacation The star is having the time of her life

Amy Robach is currently enjoying an exciting adventure in Oz and her latest snapshot shows that her summer style is spot on.

The TV host wowed fans with images from the sandy shores of Australia and her halter neck outfit was a winner.

MORE: Amy Robach impresses fans as she details her intense work schedule

Amy looked tanned and toned in the photos in which she was wearing a short, black romper with a tuxedo twist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach wears a crop top during intense workout

She was as delighted with her outfit as her fans were and her caption read: "Feels like I'm bringing my brilliant friend @marissawebb along with me when I wear her beautifully designed clothes!! Still wish you were here with us @marissawebbnyc."

Her fans commented: "Very very sharp. Looks as if you're having a wonderful time," and, "words are just not enough".

READ: Amy Robach delights fans with exciting sneak peek at Hollywood career move

DISCOVER: Inside GMA star Amy Robach's jaw-dropping New York home

Amy is on vacation with her husband, Andrew Shue, one of her daughters and some friends too.

She's been busy exploring during her getaway and also shared a series of gleeful photos on social media, posing in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Amy was soaking up the sun on the beach

Amy captioned the holiday snapshots: "Continent number 7," adding a tick emoji.

The TV star is a seasoned traveler and recently enjoyed an envy-inducing vacation to the Galápagos Islands. And just last November, Amy embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

MORE: Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

No matter where her travels take her Amy always manages to sneak in a workout and Australia is no exception.

Amy and her husband are avid runners

Ahead of her beach photo, Amy posted images of herself out for a run, and despite the heat, she appeared to be on top of her running game.

She's no stranger to marathons and recently ran the United New York City Half Marathon and finished strong.

Amy ran with her co-host, T.J. Holmes, and he narrowly beat her. Talking about the result on GMA, she said: "I just wanted to point out, I'm going to say it for you, T.J. beat me." She even scowled in jest as she pretended to be a sore loser.

"By one second," T.J. clarified: "We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially." Whit concluded by saying: "Not to rub it in, but congratulations to you both."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.