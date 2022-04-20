Amy Robach twins with youngest daughter in stunning beachside photo The GMA star is vacationing in Australia

Amy Robach is having the time of her life during her Australian travels – and her lookalike daughter Annalise is also along for the ride.

The GMA star shared a rare photo with her youngest child on Tuesday as the duo enjoyed some quality time together during a stop at Picnic Island in Tasmania. Posing on a hammock by the water, Amy and Annalise looked more like twins than mother and daughter.

Both wore denim shorts and oversized white shirts, accessorizing with sunglasses and a glass of wine for Amy as they beamed for the camera.

The picturesque view and the sweet family moment sparked a huge reaction from Amy's followers on Instagram, who were quick to react to the sun-soaked photo.

"Everything about this post is just simply beautiful," one commented. A second said: "This is a very nice picture of you." A third added: "This post is just precious," and a fourth wrote: "Looks so beautiful and relaxing."

Amy and her daughter look like twins!

Amy is on vacation with her husband, Andrew Shue, Annalise – whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, they also share daughter Ava – and some friends too.

She's been busy exploring during her getaway and has shared a series of gleeful photos on social media, posing in front of the Sydney Opera House. Amy captioned the holiday snapshots: "Continent number 7," adding a tick emoji.

Amy has been enjoying her travels across Australia

The TV star is a seasoned traveler and recently enjoyed an envy-inducing vacation to the Galápagos Islands. And just last November, Amy embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

No matter where her travels take her Amy always manages to sneak in a workout and Australia is no exception. Ahead of her island photo, Amy posted images of herself out for a run, and despite the heat, she appeared to be on top of her running game.

