Amy Robach looks sensational in eye-catching dress for waterside snapshot The GMA star is enjoying a trip to Australia

Amy Robach has ticked another continent off her bucket list, sharing her delight with fans as she touched down in Australia this week.

The GMA host shared a series of gleeful photos on Instagram, posing in front of the Sydney Opera House. She captioned the holiday snapshots: "Continent number 7," adding a tick emoji. The 49-year-old star looked amazing in the waterfront images, rocking a figure-hugging dress featuring waist-defining tie detailing. The ribbed number showed off her athletic physique to perfection and was the perfect shade of green.

Amy wore her blonde hair pinned back in a chic updo and shielded her eyes from the sunshine behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The TV personality's fans were loving the update from her travels, taking to the comments section to wish her a wonderful vacation.

One wrote: "Love Australia! Had so much fun visiting there a few years ago," while another shared: "Have a great time!!!! Safe travels!!!" Meanwhile, a third fan commented: "Yes, you go! Can't wait to experience this through your eyes."

Amy is a seasoned traveller and recently enjoyed an envy-inducing vacation to the Galápagos Islands with her husband Andrew Shue.

In one loved-up photo from their trip, the pair posed arm-in-arm with some spectacular rock formations in the background.

Fans immediately began gushing over the snapshot of the two, with one saying: "Your adventurous spirit is so inspiring, and I love that your hubs is always with you on these journeys."

And just last November, Amy embarked on a week-long expedition to icy Antarctica.

A statement issued by the network at the time explained Amy's trip of a lifetime. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future."

