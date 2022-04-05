GMA's Amy Robach causes a stir with adorable throwback picture The snap also featured Amy's brother

Amy Robach has wowed fans with a new picture that shows her as a young girl with a brilliant seventies bowl cut.

The picture also featured the Good morning America star's brother Eric, who had a matching look, and Amy captioned the post: "Bowl cut buddies," adding the hashtags 'Throwback Tuesday' and 'sorry Eric'.

WATCH: Amy Robach and Robin Roberts special bond

Taken in her home town in Michigan, Amy wore a red plaid dress with a black long sleeve turtleneck with black tights and black Mary Jane shoes, while Eric wore pants and a polo shirt; they were both sitting on a gray sled.

"You’ve got the same cute smile!," commented one fan as others exclaimed over how "adorable" the pair both looked.

Amy now lives and works in New York, and is determined to work hard and have fun in return. The star recently revealed her incredible work ethic, detailing how well she multi-tasks and the lengths it takes to accomplish her multifaceted job as a news anchor.

Amy took fans along on her Instagram as she covered the Oscars red carpet for ABC, and how even after an exciting but very late night working on seven hours of coverage, she still showed up for her extra early morning duties as a morning talk show host.

Amy shared the sweet snap with fans

Sharing a hilarious and self-deprecating post admitting just how tired she was after the grueling work hours covering the Academy Awards entailed.

The pictures featured the star looking glamorous in a navy silk halter dress and a subsequent picture saw her appear to be almost dozing off as she discussed the eventful night with CNN's TJ Holmes and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy wore buttercup yellow on the red carpet

The mother-of-two captioned the post with: "My face says it all: Didn't sleep a wink from the red carpet to @goodmorningamerica and @abcgma3!"

She even admitted she doubted her decision to commit to such a busy schedule, confessing that her face was her: "'Why did I think that was a good idea' look after an unforgettable Academy Awards."

