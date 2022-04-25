Julia Bradbury enjoys family holiday as she recovers from cancer diagnosis She shares three children with partner Gerry

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot in Mauritius with her family, Julia Bradbury has told HELLO! magazine how the trip has given them the chance to spend precious time together following her cancer diagnosis last year.

"I have this feeling of embracing everything now, grabbing everything that life has to offer with open arms. I wasn't sure that I would ever travel again – and certainly wasn't sure whether I'd wear a bikini ever again," said the TV presenter, who stayed at the luxury Heritage Le Telfair resort with her partner Gerry and their three children Zeph, ten, and seven-year-old twins Xanthe and Zena.

The trip coincides with Julia's emotionally raw documentary this week about her cancer journey, which began when a 2¼in tumour was found in her left breast last September. She underwent a mastectomy in October, when her breast – plus two lymph glands – was removed and reconstructed, and is slowly recovering.

"I've always appreciated the healing power of nature and even more so now," she told the magazine. "I'm still at the acute end of coming through my diagnosis and coming to terms with everything, so life is very heightened: the skies are a deeper shade of blue, the patterns of nature are more striking than usual. I'm taking it all in."

Julia and her family stayed at the luxury Heritage Le Telfair resort in Mauritius

Julia also told how she had vowed at the beginning of the holiday to accede to any of her children's requests, whether to go swimming or beachcombing, trek in the nature reserve that surrounds the hotel or eat ice cream – "But only one a day!"

She added: "They are this size for such a short time: you blink and they're gone. I want to enjoy every one of those moments and they're even more magnified and precious now."

Julia also opened up about how she considers her illness an opportunity to "reset" her emotional and physical health, revealing that she practises meditation and gratitude every day, exercises, sleeps at least eight hours every night and has cut out almost all alcohol.

It's the family's first holiday since Julia's mastectomy in October

"It will be a long time before you find me dancing on tables again – and I love dancing on tables!" she said, laughing.

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me is on ITV on Thursday at 9pm and on ITV Hub. For more information on Le Telfair, visit heritageresorts.mu.

