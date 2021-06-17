Countryfile star Julia Bradbury hits back after weight loss criticism The mum-of-three had a message for the 'haters'

Julia Bradbury has returned to social media with a message for the "thin haters". The 50-year-old posted a snapshot showing her in a sports bra and shorts and holding a shake.

She wrote: "To all the thin haters: last night I had tagliatelle pasta + sea bass followed by Tirasimu ice cream.

MORE: Julia Bradbury's family home is a city oasis – see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julia Bradbury's camping hacks

"Today, tumeric & ginger, porridge oats + dates & this protein/collagen shake, ready for my exercise. Can't 'fatten up' my collar bones & have stripey work tan!"

READ: Julia Bradbury shares incredibly rare photo of her daughter

MORE: Julia Bradbury opens up about special bond she shares with mother Chrissi

Julia's fans were quick to applaud her response, with one telling the star: "Sorry Julia u have had 2 post this. It's no one's business & u certainly shouldn't/don't have 2 explain in any way. Ur healthy, u eat healthy & happy that's great. 2 ppl sayin owt- @ the end of the day we are all different & NO ONE SHOULD BE BODY SHAMING ANYONE! ….."

Julia hit back at 'thin haters' with a new photo

A second wrote: "For years I was 7 stone which people believed gave them the right to comment on my weight. The worst one was 'painfully thin'. Now I'm 10 stone, people think it's a compliment to say, 'have you lost weight, you look healthy'. Do not ever comment on people's weight!"

READ: Who is Julia Bradbury's husband Gerard Cunningham?

MORE: Julia Bradbury says having her three children helped save her parents' lives

A third added: "Another skinny Minnie here! As long as you're happy and healthy is all that matters! I eat more than most men if I'm honest….but I'm still told to go and eat a pie! Haters are going to hate. Ignore them."

The star had received some criticism after sharing this bikini photo

And a fourth said: "Hey lady, you are in fab shape & an inspiration to millions. Me & my wife were walking the Scarborough/Filey/Whitby coast last week & whenever it got tough we said 'What would Julia do?' and we ploughed on through. Keep doing what you do #inspiration."

It comes after Julia received some unkind comments on a bikini photo she shared on social media. The TV star had posed for a snapshot as she sunbathed in a black string bikini, wearing oversized sunglasses and an array of necklaces, while lying on a striped towel. "It's all about the #stacation #saturdayvibes Love & sun," she told fans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.