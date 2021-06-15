Julia Bradbury has taken to Instagram with a candid bikini photo showing her soaking up the sun at the weekend.

The 50-year-old TV star posed for a snapshot as she sunbathed in a black string bikini, wearing oversized sunglasses and an array of necklaces, while lying on a striped towel. "It's all about the #stacation #saturdayvibes Love & sun," she told fans.

Her post sparked a major reaction on social media with followers divided in their reaction. "Absolutely STUNNING!" one told Julia, while a second echoed: "Ripped!" A third wrote: “Looking fabulous!” and a fourth remarked: "Simply stunning!"

However, some fans expressed concern over Julia's weight. "Oh I hope you are well, you look too skinny in this pic," one commented. "Julia.... you do very thin. I hope you are ok xx," a second said. And a third stated: "Julia I don't mean to be horrible but it saddens me to see you looking so thin. I hope you are ok x."

Julia shared a snapshot as she soaked up the sun

Julia is no doubt making the most of some downtime with her young family. The former Countryfile star has been married to Gerard Cunningham since 2000 and together they share three children – son Zephyr, nine, and six-year-old twin daughters Zena and Xanthe.

Shortly after the twins' arrival, Julia proudly introduced them to the world in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

The star pictured with her twin daughters

"It's my dream come true and I feel incredibly lucky," Julia shared. "I still pinch myself and think, 'I'm a mother of three.' All the effort, everything we went through as a family, is more than worth it.

"…You don't take anything for granted – the five rounds of IVF, the heartaches and failures along the way and making it through the pregnancy. So the moment I felt the deepest joy was when they were both on my chest and I thought, 'They've made it.'"

Julia proudly introduced her girls in a HELLO! exclusive

The star continued: "You have to step up to be a parent – there are always different challenges. There's the challenge of taking care of them at the same time, the physical demands, but I don't think the concentration required for being a parent to twins is any different.

"I just have to be the best parent I can to all three of them, love them all the same, make sure they all feel that equal amount of attention. You can never imagine being able to love a child more than you do but you do. There's this bottomless pit."

