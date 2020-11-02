Julia Bradbury shares incredibly rare photo of her daughter The former Countryfile star is a proud mum of three

Julia Bradbury is protective of her young children's privacy on social media, but she couldn't resist sharing a sweet family snapshot with her fans at the weekend. The former Countryfile star – a proud mother-of-three – posted a picture taken from behind, showing her walking hand-in-hand with one of her twin daughters.

The little girl can be seen with her dark hair pulled in bunches, and wearing colourful wellies as she enjoys the fresh air with her mum. In her caption, Julia made reference to the latest month-long lockdown, writing: "You're still allowed outside for exercise during #lockdown... don't forget to schedule #outdoor time into everyday for your #mentalhealth as well as your physical health."

Julia, 50, shares a son and twin daughters with her husband Gerard Cunningham. Their firstborn, baby boy Zephyrus, was born in August 2011, followed by Xanthe and Zena in March 2015 after rounds of IVF.

Shortly after the twins' arrival, Julia proudly introduced them to the world in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Julia Bradbury shared a sweet family snapshot on Twitter

"It's my dream come true and I feel incredibly lucky," Julia shared. "I still pinch myself and think, 'I'm a mother of three.' All the effort, everything we went through as a family, is more than worth it.

"I had been very happy throughout the pregnancy but there was always this cautionary shadow on my shoulder that something could go wrong.

Julia welcomed her twin girls in March 2015

"You don't take anything for granted – the five rounds of IVF, the heartaches and failures along the way and making it through the pregnancy. So the moment I felt the deepest joy was when they were both on my chest and I thought, 'They've made it.'"

The star continued: "You have to step up to be a parent – there are always different challenges. There's the challenge of taking care of them at the same time, the physical demands, but I don't think the concentration required for being a parent to twins is any different.

"I just have to be the best parent I can to all three of them, love them all the same, make sure they all feel that equal amount of attention. You can never imagine being able to love a child more than you do but you do. There's this bottomless pit."

