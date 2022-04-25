Ginger Zee reveals son's latest milestone that had her holding back tears live on-air He really made her proud

Ginger Zee tends to keep weather news front and center and her family away from the cameras, but that has all changed since she launched her latest venture, Branching Out.

The National Geographic series follows the meteorologist along with her husband, Ben Aaron, and her kids, Adrian and Miles, as they venture out around the United States searching for solutions to fight climate change.

Now, the Good Morning America star is keen on sharing heartfelt family updates, and she just shared a moment that nearly brought her to tears.

The family of four recently attended a Food & Wine Festival by Disney in their California resort, where they discussed their nature series, and participated in a Chef Demo with one of the park's chefs, Chef Mo.

Ginger, Ben and Adrian took the stage to make a recipe by Apricot Lane Farms–of which a new documentary recently premiered on Disney+ – and the six-year-old's confidence in front of a live audience made his mom prouder than ever.

The anchor took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of the event, where the three appear in front of a large kitchen island working on their special recipe.

The adorable moment

In the video, her eldest son appears chatty as can be as he discusses his adventures working in nature, revealing how he learned to deal with worms and "what you need to feed them and not to feed them."

He proved just how much he's learned from his experiences with his parents, confidently giving instructions and advice about the outdoors, worms, and composting.

Ginger has proved that preserving our planet is a true family affair for her

His mom admitted how taken aback she was by her son, writing on Instagram: "I'm always proud of my boys — but this weekend, we got to see Adrian shine so bright (little excerpt here of him owning the stage). I almost cried up there with gratitude and pride. Miles was napping but we got a chance to celebrate."

Fans inundated the family with compliments, writing: "I love this!! Well done!!" and: "What a sweet sweet boy!! So smart. He will change the world," as well as: "Omg, what an amazing young man!"

