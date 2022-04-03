Ginger Zee shares swimsuit-clad throwback for heartfelt reason

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of throwback snaps in appreciation of her lovely auntie Nancy.

Uploading a series of pictures of herself and her family member, which included of her aunt, wearing a cool 80s style bikini, Ginger wrote:

"Do aunts ever get the love they deserve? I don’t think they hear it enough… so HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUNT NANCY! I have wanted to be like you since I was a child and I still do— I adore the way you look at life, full of love, humour and adventure. Thank you for being such a positive force. I love you."

This week, we've witnessed the nation's favourite weather professional have a bit of a hair transformation! Now, viewers love Ginger's gorgeous flowing mane of curls, but on Friday the popular meteorologist got a hair cut, but it was speedy.

Taking to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room, the star showed her hair to be straight, and tied to the side in a clip. Ginger revealed that she was preparing for the weekend and said to her stylist: "Let's just cut my hair." But before she could change her mind, her locks were tied in ponytails and the scissors were taken to it. "She said, 'I'll just put a ponytail in it and just cut it,'" Ginger admitted of her conversation with her stylist. "I thought she was joking, but that's what she did."

She elaborated in the caption which read: "That’s a pro cut right there… pony cut by @msmerylin. Told her 'I've got 15 min before my next hit — can you do it?' She sure can."

We don't know about you, but we love the change! The fresh haircut looks incredible on the star, and we would never have known it took such a quick time to turn around!

