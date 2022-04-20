GMA's Ginger Zee praised by fans as she celebrates milestone 'first' The GMA presenter had an exciting day

Ginger Zee is used to braving the elements, but now the Good Morning America star has been braving the test-track in an exciting video.

The popular meteorologist took to Instagram to share a nearly two-minute long video of herself and her co-driver, Sam, becoming the first to test the Volkswagen ID4, an electric vehicle. In the clip, they went over the rattle test-track and it was clear from Ginger's strained speech that the car was rattling and rolling around. They then went over a surface which mirrored potholes found in cities and towns across the nation.

WATCH: Ginger Zee left surprised during test drive

She explained: "This morning we are at @volkswagen's Chattanooga facility where I'll be first to drive the first American made ID4 – it's an EV made at the world's first LEED Platinum Certified auto plant.

"They have 280 mile range, start in the low $40s and give you three years of unlimited charging on @electrifyamerica's network. Battery is guaranteed to 8 years or 100k miles.

"This morning on @goodmorningamerica you’ll see our TRUTHS & MYTHS piece about EVs."

Ginger was impressed by the electric vehicle

Fans were amazed by her video, and were quick to praise her, with one enthusing: "Ohhhh thank you for this update on the advancing EV industry. You continue to be so precious my love."

A second complimented: "Hi Ginger you are looking great," while a third shared: "Absolutely very beautiful."

A fourth added: "Enjoying your reports. I'm looking at EV's much differently now. Thanks!" while a fifth posted: "I'm such a groupie for Ginger…. I can't help it……lol."

Ginger is very eco-conscious, and she was very excited as her latest project, Branching Out, will be involving the entirety of her family.

​​​​​​​Her sons will help her in her latest show

In the show, the family of four hit the road along with other National Geographic explorers and writers "to see how we can fix our forests," and going out "in search of solutions."

The video proves Ginger's boys are just like their mom, and sees them digging up soil, zip-lining, and learning all about how we can improve our land.

The trailer for the first episode, which took place in Florida, concludes with Adrian adorably, and fittingly, saying: "We're branching out!" as he hangs from a zip-line with forest trees towering around him.

Fans commended the co-host for her hard work, writing: "GO GINGER, I just love the roll you are on. You are so inspiring, and doing the 'nudging' needed 'right now,'" and: "You do the coolest things!" as well as: "Can't wait to watch!"

