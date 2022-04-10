Ginger Zee makes social media return after heartfelt family reunion The ABC star is all rested and rejuvenated

Ginger Zee made her return to social media after a week-long silence, revealing that the reason for her absence was family related.

MORE: Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

The Good Morning America star shared that she had gone to Orlando and even Las Vegas over the past week with her husband Ben Aaron and her two sons, Adrian and Miles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

During that time, she was able to speak about mental health at a seminar for HR professionals and also spoke about her book and experiences.

She also added that the main reason for her break was for a special family reunion that she at one point had considered difficult.

MORE: Ginger Zee's electrifying video is truly spectacular

Ginger included several clips and photographs of herself with family, enjoying the beach, getting into karaoke, even posing by the pool with one of her sons in a bikini.

"I jumped off social media for [a] week to have a healthy break— it was a busy week filled with much needed family time, and a family reunion we never could have imagined would come to fruition.

Ginger enjoyed a busy week with family

"See you all back on GMA tomorrow — I'm feeling grateful," she capped off.

A colleague of hers commented: "I'm so glad you got the break! You deserve it girl!" with one of her fans saying: "Fabulous! Missed seeing you, but glad you refilled your family/happiness 'tank'! Stepping away is good for the soul!"

MORE: Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

MORE: Ginger Zee opens up about abuse and recognizing trauma

A third wrote: "You deserve it, making wonderful memories with friends and family," with another adding: "So very happy for you. Your soul must be replenished," with a heart emoji.

ABC's chief meteorologist even got the chance to celebrate family before taking her break, sharing a series of throwback pictures to commemorate her aunt's birthday.

The GMA meteorologist recently celebrated another important family member

She wrote: "Do aunts ever get the love they deserve? I don’t think they hear it enough… so HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUNT NANCY!

"I have wanted to be like you since I was a child and I still do— I adore the way you look at life, full of love, humor and adventure. Thank you for being such a positive force. I love you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.