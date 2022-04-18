Ginger Zee's exciting new venture is a total family affair Best of both worlds for the star!

Ginger Zee left fans totally awestruck by her hard work now that the project she has been working on has been finally revealed, and it is truly inspiring.

It comes as no surprise to fans of the impressive meteorologist just how committed she is to her work and to informing people about climate change, sustainability, and what we can do to make a positive impact on our planet.

Now fans get to see Ginger's latest venture, and she's even made her work as an advocate for planet Earth a family affair!

The star announced on Monday that her latest project is finally out, and fans can't wait to see it. She revealed that her new series, Branching Out, is now available to watch on National Geographic.

The series is extra special for the ABC host, as not only does she get to share her passion for the outdoors and the wellbeing of our planet with millions of people, but she got to do it all with the ones she loves most, her husband, Ben Aaron, and their sons, Adrian, six, and Miles, four.

She shared the jaw-dropping trailer on Instagram, and followers can't get enough of how cool and brave she is.

The inspiring trailer

In the show, the family of four hit the road along with other National Geographic explorers and writers "to see how we can fix our forests," and going out "in search of solutions."

The video proves Ginger's boys are just like their mom, and sees them digging up soil, zip-lining, and learning all about how we can improve our land.

Ginger's adorable family

The trailer for the first episode, which took place in Florida, concludes with Adrian adorably, and fittingly, saying: "We're branching out!" as he hangs from a zip-line with forest trees towering around him.

Fans commended the co-host for her hard work, writing: "GO GINGER, I just love the roll you are on. You are so inspiring, and doing the 'nudging' needed 'right now,'" and: "You do the coolest things!" as well as: "Can't wait to watch!"

