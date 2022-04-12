Ginger Zee delights fans with rare picture of son as she reveals their exciting New York outing See the sweet peek into her family life

Fans and followers of Ginger Zee can always count on the ABC star to keep them informed of the weather and what they should be on the lookout for in order to stay safe.

While the star is dutiful about keeping her Instagram feed updated with important weather news and crucial advisories about weather disasters, what isn't often seen is what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling.

Ginger delighted fans when she shared a rare glimpse of her family life, posting adorable pictures of her son and their latest activity-filled outing, and the clips of their day couldn't be cuter.

The meteorologist opened up with her followers about how she recently took a social media break, the benefits she enjoyed from it, and how she diverged her attention from her phone onto quality time with her family.

She revealed she spent the well-deserved break enjoying a family reunion in the beautiful Miramar Beach, on the Florida panhandle.

Upon her return to work, she didn't quite let go of family time, sharing a heartwarming picture of her son Adrian, six, who she shares with husband Ben Aaron, as he tagged along during her day back at the office.

Ginger brought a special visitor to the studios

Followers couldn't help but gush at the sweet snap, which featured Ginger tightly hugging her son as camera gear swarmed them. She captioned it with: "Date night with my buddy includes some time at work with mommy. Should I sneak him in on my @abcworldnewstonight hit?"

Fans raved about the picture, writing: "So sweet," and: "Your buddy is getting big. I didn't recognize him," as well as: "Such a lucky boy & Mama."

Ginger and Adrian's exciting day

The ABC host revealed what else their adorable mom-and-son date included, sharing heartwarming images of the two atop the Empire State Building and enjoying The Little Prince play on Broadway.

The author detailed just how much the day meant to her, writing: "I'm on top of the world after having a date night with my guy… @empirestatebldg has been a point of fascination for him and we learned so much about it's construction thanks to Renita and crew. THEN we got to see @littleprincebwy — after a stop to do world news… not bad for a Monday."

