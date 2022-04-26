Carrie Underwood pulls off disappearing act for new Ghost Story music video And poof! She's gone

Carrie Underwood has been on a roll recently, having dropped three tracks already from her upcoming studio album, and she's keeping the momentum going.

In a cryptic new clip she shared on social media, the singer revealed that her lead single, Ghost Story, will be getting the music video treatment as soon as this week.

In the short video, Carrie simply appeared on a giant swing that hung above a cheering crowd of people. She was lit from the front with her back to the camera, with her silhouette being visible.

Her blonde locks fell below her shoulders as she adorned herself in what looked like a pink mini-dress with a sheer tail through which her toned legs could be spotted against the light.

She blew kisses to the audience before eventually vanishing, pulling off a disappearing ghostly act as the swing, decked out from top to bottom in flowers, continued to move back and forth.

Carrie shared that the official Ghost Story video would be premiering on Friday 29 April, and fans couldn't be more excited.

Carrie shared a teaser for the music video for her lead single

"This will be a visual feast! Hopefully it reaches Blown Away-levels of intriguing!" one commented, with another saying: "YESSSS! I’m so excited for this era!!," and a third writing: "Oh I cannot wait!! I need this swing in my backyard immediately too."

The visual tease proved to be reminiscent of her performance of the Denim and Rhinestones track at the CMT Awards.

The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of the song and looked incredible in a silver sequined jumpsuit.

But it wasn't just her appearance that wowed the star-studded crowd – she also pulled off a mind-blowing aerial segment that would make Pink proud.

The singer went airborne for her Ghost Story performance at the CMT Awards

At one point during the song, Carrie shot up into the air and wrapped her body around tulle fabric that was hanging from the ceiling, performing some impressive moves while dangling above the stage, proving to be one of the night's more exciting routines.

