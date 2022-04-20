Carrie Underwood shares exciting new announcement close to her heart The award-winning country star has an incredible career

Carrie Underwood is having another amazing year career-wise, and delighted fans with her latest news this week.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the award-winning singer shared a preview of her new track, Crazy Angels, from her upcoming album, Denim and Rhinestones.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "Listen to a new track called #CrazyAngels from my upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, this Friday! Share your Reels with this clip now and tag me! Pre-order at the link in bio! #DenimAndRhinestones."

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's love story

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Go Carrie, I love this," while another wrote: "Let's give Carrie some heart energy." A third added: "Love, love, love this."

It's been an exciting time for Carrie, who scooped up awards at the CMT Music Awards last week, shortly after she received a Grammy for her album, My Savior.

Carrie's loved ones couldn't have been prouder, and her husband Mike Fisher paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media shortly after her win.

Carrie Underwood shared some exciting news with her fans

The 41-year-old shared a picture of Carrie, and captioned the post with: "This one is special! Couldn't be more proud of @carrieunderwood for her Grammy win for 'My Savior.'"

This was the star's eighth Grammy win, for Best Roots Gospel Album. Carrie is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon and next month she will be back in Las Vegas to kick off her Reflections residency again.

The country singer has fans around the world

Reflections is Carrie's very first residency and celebrates her greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

