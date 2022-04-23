Carrie Underwood forgoes the glitz and glamour for evening with her eldest son Carrie was involved in a 'nerf war

Carrie Underwood is known for her glitz and glamour but the singer proved on Friday she could get down and dirty as she played with a Nerf Gun with her two boys.

Rocking a gray camo tee, a backwards baseball cap and two swipes of army paint under her eyes, the mom-of-two looked ready to rumble as she held up her Nerf gun for the camera and had a look of concentration on her face.

"This crazy angel has nerf wars with her first grader tonight," she captioned the picture, referencing her latest single, Crazy Angels.

The country music songstress is a proud mom to Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, but rarely shares photos publicly of her adorable offspring, choosing to share pictures of their life together with the boys' faces out of the camera.

Carrie is married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, and the couple have a very sweet existence with their young family and cherish every moment they get to spend together.

Starting a family wasn't easy for the pair though and they dealt with three heartbreaking miscarriages before welcoming their youngest child. Speaking of the pain she felt, Carrie admitted that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

Carrie enjoyed a 'nerf war'

But Carrie admitted that the tragic losses reminded her that she can't be "in control" of everything.

"I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point," she told the Guardian. "I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby."

Carrie's boys watching her CMT performance

Now Carrie is giving parenting advice to her fellow country singers, Mickey Guyton recently revealed.

Mickey, who welcomed her 14-month-old son Grayson in early 2021, shared that she talks about motherhood with "my friend Maren about it, Carrie Underwood about it".

"Once you become a mom, the moms find you. Moms really rally around you because they get it," she said.

