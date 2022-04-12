Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit.

The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.

Carrie highlighted her phenomenal gym-honed physique in the unconventional ensemble, which featured exaggerated mesh detailing on the shoulders, an elaborate mesh train, a deep V neckline, and one short pant leg.

But it wasn't just her appearance that wowed the star-studded crowd – she also pulled off a mind-blowing aerial segment that would make Pink proud.

At one point during the song, Carrie shot up into the air and wrapped her body around tulle fabric that was hanging from the ceiling, performing some impressive moves while dangling above the stage.

Carrie looked gorgeous for her performance

Earlier in the evening, Carrie highlighted her figure once again in a metallic, animal print purple mini dress as she walked the red carpet at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium with her husband Mike Fisher.

It was an eventful night for the singer who scooped the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for her duet, If I Didn't Love You, with Jason Aldean.

Carrie wowed on the red carpet

Other performers included Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban, who opened the show.

Luke Combs was due to perform but was forced to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

And just hours before the show kicked off, it was announced that co-host Kelsea, who was due to join Captain America star Anthony Mackie on stage, had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would instead be virtually hosting from her home.

