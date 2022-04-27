Strictly's Karen Hauer and Luba Mushtuk stun as they pose in bikinis during 'perfect spa day'

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are days away from kicking off their tour across the UK, and on Tuesday, Karen Hauer and Luba Mushtuk took some time off to enjoy a "perfect" spa day.

MORE: Dianne Buswell surprises fans with exciting career announcement

Taking to Instagram, Luba shared several pictures of the two of them enjoying a shower together whilst looking incredible in matching black bikinis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karen Hauer could be in Baywatch in stunning bikini

"Perfect spa day off with my wifey @karenhauer," Luba captioned the snaps. Karen also posted a snap, showing her posing from behind, and added: "Spa day with my Bestie. #dayoffwellspent."

READ: Strictly's Luba Mushtuk shows off dancer's body in black bikini and WOW

RELATED: Strictly body envy! How the professionals get their incredible bodies

The images were an instant hit with friends and fans alike, with many fellow Strictly stars simply commenting with fire and love heart emojis.

Karen and Luba enjoyed a fun day at the spa

"Girls just wanna have fun. Therapy and laughter before the start of the TOUR! Love you two besties," a fan wrote, whilst another added: "Perfection personified."

Ahead of the tour kicking off, the pros spoke exclusively to HELLO! and revealed their excitement at touring again after two years.

"We finally get to dance with other professionals. I love dancing with the celebs on Strictly and teaching them, but this is completely different," professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova exclusively told HELLO! as she and her fellow dancers spoke to us in between run-throughs.

The Professionals Tour kicks off this week

The Strictly cast are looking forward to their supportive loved ones joining them for some of the dates. "Joe [Sugg] is really excited to come and watch," said Dianne Buswell of her boyfriend, who is a former Strictly finalist himself.

Also joining in the fun will be Gorka's fiancée Gemma Atkinson, with whom he shares two-year- old Mia. "Mia loves dancing and all the lighting. She came to watch me in my other tour, Firedance, and loved it so she's excited to come and watch this one," he said.