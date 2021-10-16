Strictly star Karen Hauer causes a stir with intimate bed selfie with boyfriend Jordan Jones Williams The couple went Instagram official back in August

Since confirming their romance earlier this year, Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer and her new man fitness professional Jordan Jones Williams have been inseparable.

And ahead of another busy live show day, the pair decided to savour some moments in bed on Saturday morning, only to have the romantic moment invaded by Karen's adorable rescue pup, Phoebe!

Documenting the moment, Karen snapped a selfie and shared it on Instagram. In the post's caption, she wrote: "Spatial awareness… ? Nahhh!!! Who needs that?" along with the hashtag #doglovers.

Karen's followers quickly rushed to post comments underneath the hilarious, with one saying: "Dogs lack the concept of personal space". Fellow Strictly pro Jowita Przystał added: "Awww!" and plenty more simply posted laughing face emojis.

Karen shared the hilarious moment with her followers

Karen, who was previously married to fellow dancers Matthew Hauer and later her Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton, made things Instagram official with new beau Jordan back in August after the pair were spotted attending a performance of Him & Me in July.

Karen and fitness pro Jordan have been dating for several months

More recently, she shared a loved up selfie of the two of them in which she described the workout guru and personal trainer as her "human". It's not known how long the pair have been dating, but during an exclusive sit-down interview with HELLO! back in June, Karen hinted that she had found love again.

"You know, relationships happen and it's just life," she said. She then revealed: "No, [dating's] not off the cards", before adding coyly: "You'll know…"

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on Loose Women, Karen joked she has ruled out dating any of her fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals in the future. "No dancers, goodnight, bye!" she said." No more dancers. I hope they don't dance, none of them."

