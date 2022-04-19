Dianne Buswell surprises fans with exciting career announcement The Freeze The Fear star has big things in the pipeline

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell excited fans during an Instagram Q&A, teasing that her lifestyle platform Buswellness will be back ASAP.

Dianne, who is currently starring in BBC1's Freeze The Fear invited fans to send in their questions, and Buswellness was the query on everyone's lips. One fan asked: "Is Buswellness making a comeback anytime soon?" to which Joe Sugg's girlfriend replied: "It is. I have actually filmed quite a lot of workouts that should be out soon."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's incredible trip to visit family in Australia

Another follower asked: "Any hints as to when we'll be able to get our hands on the Buswellness apparel?" Dianne piqued their interest by replying with a video of her modelling the activewear, captioned: "Soooo soon guys!"

In the clip the Strictly professional is wearing a white shorts and tee combo, and later during the Q&A, Dianne shared a closer look as one of her designs, saying it's her favourite top to work out in during rehearsals.

She also shares a snap of herself wearing a sweatshirt from the range, captioned: "Cannot wait for you all to see the full collection."

Dianne Buswell teased the relaunch of her lifestyle platform Buswellness

The star finished off her Q&A session by letting fans know she was off to a yoga class, followed by a turmeric latte in the sun while she soaked up the vitamin D – ever the wellness queen!

Dianne is currently taking part in Freeze The Fear, which sees celebrities take on cold water therapy challenges. The dancer said she would "110%" take part in the series again and is still in touch with all of the other contestants.

Dianne Buswell gave fans a glimpse of her workout wear line

"Honestly we had the best time all together. Friends for life," Dianne said of her costars who include Tamzin Outhwaite and Professor Green.

