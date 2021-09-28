Strictly star Karen Hauer has a big reason to celebrate Congrats to the pro dancer

Karen Hauer is marking a major milestone and has taken to social media to celebrate the news with fans.

The Strictly star posted a glamorous snapshot showing her dressed in a plunging silver top, high-waisted black pants, and sheer black trousers as she shared her happy news.

"A whole decade of dancing with @bbcstrictly," Karen, 39, revealed, adding a 'speak no evil' monkey emoji.

Of course, the Venezuelan dancer was quickly inundated with messages congratulating her on the landmark.

Karen took to Instagram to celebrate her Strictly milestone

Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk, AJ Odudu and Camilla Dallerup were among those to comment on the post while one fan remarked: "Can't believe it's been 10 years! And hopefully many more to come, Strictly wouldn't be the same without you."

Karen first appeared on Strictly in season 10, when she was partnered with Westlife singer Nicky Byrne. Since then she has partnered up with Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Will Young, Simon Rimmer, Charles Venn, Chris Ramsay, and Jamie Laing.

The star is partnered with Greg Wise for the 2021 series

This year, Karen is dancing with actor Greg Wise - husband of Emma Thompson - with the pair making their dance floor debut on Saturday. And the pair certainly made an impression; they were awarded 24 points for their American Smooth - two sixes, a five, and a seven.

It comes a month after Karen went Instagram-official with her new boyfriend, fitness pro Jordan Jones Williams. She shared a sweet video showing the couple working out together before embracing towards the end of the clip.

Karen was previously married to Kevin Clifton

Prior to their social media debut, Karen confirmed that she was looking for love away from work. The star was previously married to fellow dancers Matthew Hauer and Strictly's Kevin Clifton.

Appearing on Loose Women, Karen - who ended her relationship with opera singer David Webb towards the end of last year - shared: "No dancers, goodnight, bye! No more dancers. I hope they don't dance, none of them."

