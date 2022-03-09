Strictly's Luba Mushtuk shows off dancer's body in black bikini and WOW The star is enjoying a much-deserved holiday

Luba Mushtuk is taking a well-deserved holiday after an intense season of dancing. The Strictly Come Dancing star didn't have a celebrity partner during the 2021 series but took part in all the group dances, and also participated in the nationwide tour alongside some of her colleagues.

Now, the 32-year-old is relaxing in a sunny destination and couldn't help but show off the stunning scenery on her Instagram.

Taking to her profile, Luba shared two incredible images showing her posing on top of some rocks by the beach. In the photos, the dancer is looking sun-kissed whilst wearing a black bikini that perfectly highlights her dancer's body.

"Absolutely astonishing," commented a fan, whilst a second remarked: "Wow, what an amazing body."

Luba looked stunning whilst on holiday

"Fan tas tic wow wow wow. Lost for words," added a third.

Luba also posted a brief clip taken during her holidays, showing her wearing leopard print trousers and a black jumper whilst looking out into the sea.

Luba is very private about her life and usually chooses to only share pictures related to her career on her Instagram.

Not much is known about her love life, but last year Luba revealed she was single.

The professional dancer didn't have a partner on last year's Strictly series

"I've been living on my own for the past year, it's been challenging but I try to do my best with the time that I have," she told the Express in 2021.

"Currently I'm very focussed on my career," she added.

"I'm definitely focussed on being back after one year of not dancing, and rehearsing for the pro-tour, and then Strictly will start - and that's what I'm focussed on now."

When asked whether finding love on Strictly was a possibility, the Russian dancer stated: "I am in love with the Strictly family already."

She continued: "I love all of them, so when I'm on the show I'm focussed about doing my job, and teaching people how to dance, and entertaining the audience at home, that's my focus."