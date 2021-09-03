Strictly's Karen Hauer shares loved-up selfie with new boyfriend Jordan Jones Williams The couple went Instagram official back in July

Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer is clearly on cloud nine with her new boyfriend – judging by the adorable loved-up snaps the dancer has shared on Instagram.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and reshared to her Stories two gorgeous black and white snaps of her partner Jordan Jones Williams giving her a kiss on the forehead as she gladly smiled from ear to ear.

The post was originally shared on Jordan's Instagram, and he wrote alongside it: "32 years… definitely worth all that life could throw at me so that I could have you in my arms. How can a donut like me get so lucky to have met my person. Can't wait to have you home."

Replying to the original post, Karen said: "Can't wait to be home soon too."

Karen and Jordan started dating this year

Karen and Jordan, a fitness professional from Australia, went public with their romance earlier this summer but are now living apart as Karen is away for work reasons, preparing to take part in this year's Strictly series.

This year will no doubt be a special one on the hit BBC dance show for Karen as she became the show's longest-running professional dancer when Anton du Beke took on the judging role earlier this year.

The star spoke exclusively to HELLO! back in July and opened up about her dream partner for 2021.

Jordan has already met Karen's two pet dogs

"A same-sex partner would be incredible. The support behind Strictly's first same-sex couple last year was extraordinary. I can only imagine our wonderful viewers this year would support it just as much, if not more," she said.

Of how she has changed since joining Strictly, she reveals: "The girl of 2012 is a different version of the woman I am now. I'm more confident in myself than I was back in 2012 and I'm sure of who I am as a person, as a woman in this industry. It's been about discovering who I am, the person I want to be."