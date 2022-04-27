Madonna breaks silence after 'split' from boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams The Queen of Pop dated the dancer for three years

Madonna has broken her silence following her reported split from her boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams.

The 63-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a very telling post after news broke on Tuesday that she has parted ways with the backup dancer, 28, whom she first met in 2015 but didn't become romantically involved with until years later.

Alluding to their break-up, Madonna shared a quote, which read: "Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you... God will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go."

According to reports, it wasn't the 35-year-age gap between the former couple that saw their relationship end. It has instead been claimed they simply grew apart during lockdown.

Madonna and Ahlamalik were first linked back in 2019 after she shared a photo of them together on Instagram, with his father, Drue Williams, later confirming to TMZ that they had been dating for more than a year.

Madonna and Ahlamalik have reportedly split after three years together

"Love has no age," Ahlamalik's father said. "My son is livin' la vida loca, and I'm just happy for him."

Madonna is no stranger to dating younger men. Before Ahlamalik, she was in a relationship with then-26-year-old personal trainer Timor Steffens in 2014.

She also dated French dancer Brahim Zaibat for three years before they parted ways at the end of 2013, and before that, she dated Brazilian model and DJ Jesus Luz, whom she met on a photoshoot.

Madonna alluded to the break-up with this telling post on Instagram

Madonna previously opened up about her dating choices, saying in 2012: "I didn't choose to, you know, I didn't write down on a piece of paper, 'I'm going to have a relationship with a younger man.

"I don't want to live my life on my own. I love being a mother. My children fill me up in many ways and inspire me in many ways, but I need a partner in my life, and I think most people feel that way."

She added: "I've never really lived a conventional life, so I think it's quite foolish for me or anyone else to start thinking that I am going to start making conventional choices."

