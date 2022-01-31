New video reveals Madonna’s incredible home – and that there’s more than one singer in the household The mother of six has seriously talented children

Madonna's son is seriously showing off in the latest video posted to the songstress' Instagram. The Like a Virgin singer showed off her son and his multiple talents in a new video taken from their stunning home.

David Banda, 16, was adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2006 when he was 13-months-old. The teen proved he has some serious singing skills just like his mom, and can play not one, but two instruments.

The new video featured David, clad in a dinosaur themed onesie, singing songs like Crazy by Gnarls Barkley and On the Road Again by Canned Heat. It also featured Madonna's incredible home as the backdrop, with multiple expansive living rooms, floor to ceiling windows, and an indoor balcony overlooking the foyer.

As David sang Gnarls' hit song Crazy, he sat on the home's grand piano, which he played masterfully. He continued to dazzle fans when he picked up yet another instrument, this time an acoustic guitar, to perform the folky tunes of On the Road Again.

David showcases his incredible singing range

He's not the only child of Madonna's with singing skills comparable to their pop-star mother. The singer also shared with her fans a video of yet another child of hers impressively playing the piano, this time her daughter Mercy James, who performed an Alexander Borodin composition on the piano.

Mercy James plays the piano

Madonna adopted Mercy, who just turned 16, from Malawi as well, in 2009. The teen celebrated her recent birthday with a family trip to Six Flags, and her mom shared to Instagram a video montage of the adventure.

The stunning residence shown in the videos is home to Madonna's six children. Lourdes, 25, is her eldest daughter, and her father is Carlos Leon. The singer had Rocco, 21, with Guy Richie. Aside from David and Mercy, she adopted also from Malawi nine-year-old twins Stelle and Estere in 2017.

