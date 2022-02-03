Just like her mom Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to experiment with bold fashion.

MORE: Madonna's move to £6million Lisbon palace had a heartfelt reason

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories this week to showcase a new, risqué outfit as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna's son cooks her a meal - and it's gourmet standard

Lourdes can be seen in the snapshot with her long, dark hair styled half-up with the rest left to cascade down her back. She is wearing a nude-colored dress that features a daring back with ruching and straps.

READ: Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

MORE: Inside Madonna's £10million London mansion

Madonna, 63, is a mom to six children; she shares her eldest, Lourdes, with former partner Carlos Leon. She has two sons, Rocco, 21, and David, 16, and three more daughters - Mercy, 16, and nine-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

Lourdes shared a bold new photo with fans on Instagram

The superstar singer rarely talks about her family, but in a 2019 interview with Vogue she did give an insight into her home life.

READ: Madonna sets pulses racing in nothing but fishnets and stilettos

MORE: Madonna's son dances inside the kitchen - and he's incredible!

Asked about daughter Lourdes – who she affectionally calls Lola – Madonna said she is following in her footsteps as a performer but admitted that she doesn't have the same drive as her mom due to her upbringing and social media.

Madonna seen with all six of her children

Describing her firstborn as "insanely talented", Madonna admitted: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive.

READ: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

MORE: Madonna throws son David an epic birthday party at new $19.3m LA home – details

"And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.' I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yeah, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.

Lourdes is Madonna's eldest child

"You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

Read more HELLO! US stories here