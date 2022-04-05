Madonna surprises fans as she unveils new meaningful tattoo The star's latest addition pays tribute to her mother

Madonna surprised her fans on Instagram as she posted a video that showed her adding to her collection of body art.

The Queen of Pop was seen going under the needle and getting a brand new tattoo.

The 63-year-old singer's new ink sits on her right wrist and reads 'Maman' in gothic typeface - which means 'mother' in French.

The tattoo commemorates her late mother Madonna Louise Fortin who passed away from breast cancer when the star was just five years old.

The video, set to Sly & The Family Stone's classic track Family Affair, is certainly not for the faint-hearted - the star's wrist bled while she was inked by the owner of a Brooklyn-based tattoo and piercing shop called Lovers & Killers.

Madonna's latest ink on her right wrist

"I'm doing this for my mother," Madonna said, explaining the reason behind her heartfelt tribute. She continued: "My mother bled for me and so I'm bleeding for her, it's a family affair.

"Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed. It's all connected."

Madge smiles through the pain while she gets inked up

The Material Girl singer posted the recording of her steeling her nerves, sipping from a wine glass and winking at the camera.

Madonna was also joined in the video by her son David Banda, 16, whom she adopted when he was just 13 months old. David sweetly comforted his mum, kissing her on the cheek, and expressed his enthusiasm for her latest addition.

On her Instagram story, Madonna revealed that both mother and son now have matching tattoos on their left wrists, both sporting Kabbalah-inspired 'tree of life' designs.

Matching tattoos on mother Madonna and son David Banda

The pop icon looked typically stylish, dressed in a sheer black T-shirt with her blonde hair styled in multiple braids and white clips adorning her hairline.

The star wore plenty of jewellery for her ink appointment – a close-up of her wrist revealed bright blue nails and an assortment of gold bracelets.

