Madonna treated to home-cooked meal by son David Banda in sweet video The star is mom to six children

Madonna is a doting mom to six children, with many of them now being all grown-up, including son David Banda.

Of course, with growing-up comes adult responsibilities and so it was the turn of the 16-year-old to cook dinner for the superstar. And it looks like he and Madonna's other son Rocco were going to treat the family to some gourmet food, as the mom-of-six shared a glimpse at the menu which included the options of a slow-cooked prime rib or roast chicken. For the sides, David was planning barbecued broccoli, roasted potatoes and roasted carrots, with the pudding being a lemon tart. Yum!

WATCH: Madonna's son David Banda cooks amazing meal - and it's gourmet-standard

The 63-year-old also shared some photos and clips of her sons cooking up the meal alongside some friends as they sliced potatoes and carrots.

An incredible clip saw the care that David was putting into the meal as he found some bad leaves in the salad and promptly threw them out.

The teenager made sure to have fun in the kitchen as he sung along with his song of choice, Don't You Want Me by The Human League.

However, the sweetest part was to come at the end, when the Vogue songstress shared some clips from back when David was just a young child.

David cooked up a storm in the kitchen

In the video, David and his mom adorably sang Elvis Presley's hit song I Can't Help Falling in Love with You, and our hearts melted.

Ahead of the Christmas period, Madonna's children took over her Instagram page as they shared an important message with the singer's 17.3 million followers.

"Hi everyone, we would like to thank all of you for your generous donations to Adopt a Bed. Round one was strong but there are still 28 beds left. Please, please donate, help the kids in need. This is a call to action," David said at the beginning of the video.

"To those who are able, we are asking you to take part in something that is way bigger than all of us," Mercy James continued, adding: "It would mean the world to all the children in Malawi, who are suffering."

Madonna was certainly treated to an incredible meal

Twins Stella and Estere end the video by saying: "Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy day to give children from Malawi a better life. These beds are so important to help children get better and regain their strength after surgery."

The foursome then united on the sofa and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Captioning the video, the Music singer added: "A X-Mas message from my kids! Mercy James Centre is Malawi's only pediatric hospital designed especially for children. #AdoptABed is any easy way to help us give Malawi's children the gift of health post-surgery!!! 22 beds adopted, 28 to go! Please help us!! @raisingmalawi Zikomo Gwambini."

