We're in a St. Patrick's Day mood at the moment, and last year Lourdes Leon gave us some serious envy when she displayed her fabulous figure in a tiny green bikini.

Madonna's daughter looked stunning in the jaw-dropping piece of swimwear that left little to the imagination as she walked down a sandy path. Carrying a blue shoulder bag, the model wore her long dark hair in pigtails and accessorized with a green Gucci leather-trimmed bucket hat that had long ties attached, and multiple gold necklaces.

Her halter-neck bikini featured a cut-out across her chest and she wore her string briefs high up on her hips.

Lourdes, affectionately known as Lola, is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond.

Lourdes looked amazing in her bikini

In 1998, Madonna wrote Little Star as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour.

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and also has son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lola – who is following in her mother's performance footsteps.

Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented".

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

Madonna and Lourdes are very close

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't.

"So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

