Kelly Ripa shares adorable baby pictures for special occasion

Kelly Ripa is basking in baby joy! The star looked happy as can be as she posted an adorable baby photo in honor of a special day.

Fans couldn't help but gush at the pictures and sweet tribute she shared dedicated to her good friend Anderson Cooper's child, Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

Baby Wyatt was born on 27 April, 2020, and the CNN reporter shares his first son with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani. The two welcomed their second son just this year, another boy, named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

In honor of the two-year-old's birthday, the Live! With Kelly & Ryan host recreated a heartwarming picture of when the toddler was still a baby, where she appears leaning over him on the floor smiling ear to ear.

Wyatt looks just as happy looking up at her, who he surely will grow to consider like an aunt, totally enamored with the star as he reaches out for her.

She captioned the endearing photos with: "Happy 2nd birthday Wyatt! I love you soooooo much!"

The adorable photos

Fans and celebrities alike inundated the comment section with sweet messages, with Andy Cohen, who is Anderson's best friend and has a child of his own close to Wyatt's age, writing: "Awwwwww." Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, also commented: "Same!!!"

Fans loved the glimpse of the morning show host with a baby, considering all her three kids have already neared or passed age twenty, writing: "Too cute!!!!" and: "Your dad is Anderson Cooper and your cool aunt is Kelly Ripa!!!! What a lucky baby!!!!!" as well as: "He is soooo big!!! And so cute!!

Anderson and Benjamin with their sons Wyatt and Sebastian

His dad of course also had his own set of impossibly cute photos of the toddler and a sweet birthday message, writing: "Wyatt is two years old today! It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!"

The photos highlighted Wyatt's bright blue eyes just like his father's, and included a heartfelt image of the family of four laying on the grass.

