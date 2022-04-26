Kelly Ripa pays special LIVE! tribute to Britney Spears with new look The TV personality is a fan of the polka dots

Kelly Ripa has always wowed viewers of Live with Kelly and Ryan with her chic and feminine sense of style, often opting for skirts and flowy dresses.

The TV personality's latest appearance on the show, however, wearing another one of her sensational dresses, had a little more meaning to it.

Co-hosting with guest host and husband Mark Consuelos for the new installment of her morning show, Kelly addressed the question of her outfit head on, a preppy blue midi-dress with white polka dots and collars, partially unbuttoned.

"So, the reason that I am wearing this dress, as you were wondering backstage," she revealed. "This is my tribute to Britney Spears' tribute."

Kelly referenced a clip that the singer recently posted of herself showing off her dresses in her living room, including one very similar to Kelly's, in a deep shade of red instead of blue and fully buttoned-up.

Kelly wore the polka-dotted dress in honor of Britney

She wrote: "SORRY!!! HAD TO post this collection of fashion ... I'm giving @reesewitherspoon , Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games, I Love Lucy, and Kelly Ripa!!!" And the daytime host decided to pull off the look herself.

However, she took it one step further by saying that she was "working it," getting up out of her chair to stare the camera down while she started swaying side to side, the way the Toxic singer would in several of her home videos.

"It's hypnotic," Kelly enthused: "I can't take my eyes off myself." Mark also said that he loved it, with his wife then joking that she would enter every episode of the show with a segment of hers swaying side to side directly for the camera.

The clip was posted to social media, and fans instantly reacted positively, with a flurry of flame and heart emojis as one wrote: "That's how every woman should enter a room! Lol!"

Britney showed off her dresses in a way that invoked Kelly's style

Another said: "The pose, the polka dots, the Britney tour… [clapping emojis]," and a third also added as a side note: "I love when your husband Mark is on the show with you. He is such a sweetheart."



