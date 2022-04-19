Kelly Ripa's vacation home is 'paradise' - and her family agree! The Live star has a number of properties in the United States

Kelly Ripa has gone away to paradise, quite literally - and it looks like she's having a wonderful time!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a look inside her gorgeous vacation home.

Kelly posted a clip of her husband Mark Consuelos lounging on a cream couch adorned with patterned cushions, as he cuddled up with the family's pet dog Lena.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares a glimpse inside her incredible Hamptons garden

In the background, a large house plant was seen in front of huge bay windows that added lots of natural light to the property.

It is thought that Kelly is with her family in the Hamptons, where they often go during the weekend.

The TV star captioned the footage: "@instasuelos and Lena in paradise." Kelly and Mark split their time between their home in Manhattan, New York City, and their house in the Hamptons.

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse inside her vacation home with Mark Consuelos

Their Hamptons home boasts sea views, and is a firm favorite place to go to in the summer months.

Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters in their large home, as their youngest son Joaquin moved out to go to college in September.

Unlike his older siblings Michael and Lola, Joaquin opted to study away from New York, and has gone to the University of Michigan.

Kelly and Mark have a gorgeous home by the sea

The proud parents have gone to visit Joaquin on several occasions, while he has returned home for the holidays and special occasions.

Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola is still studying in New York, while their oldest child Michael is carving out a career as an actor in his own right.

And while Kelly's children have all flown the nest, that's not to say she isn't constantly worrying about them.

The celebrity couple have been married for 25 years

Just last week, the former Hope and Faith star shared her fears for her two oldest children, who both work in Brooklyn, following the recent subway shooting in Sunset Park.

Kelly recalled her fears on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that she didn't hear from her children in what felt like forever.

"Those agonizing seconds, I can tell you, those minutes [feel like] forever. I can honestly tell you it was an eternity before we saw the bubbles responding to us," she told Ryan Seacrest.

