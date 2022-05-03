Jenna Bush Hager says she's 'so lucky' as she shares sweet family update involving her co-stars The star spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie don't just have a great connection on TV, they're firm friends off screen too.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the mom-of-three revealed the sweet way her co-star is there for her when it comes to caring for her kids.

Despite being a busy mother to her two children, Vale and Charlie, Savannah steps up to the plate any way she can to be there for Jenna.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager shares surprising beach throwback

When asked about Savannah and Hoda Kotb too, Jenna said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild."

She added: "It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

With Jenna busy promoting her and her sister Barbara's new book, The Superpower Sisterhood, she doesn't have a lot of time on her hands.

Jenna says her co-host and friend Savannah Guthrie helps out with her children

But she has her other 'sisters' to help out, even if just for a phone call. "I can text Hoda [Kotb] and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

They certainly have a lot of fun while working too and Jenna also revealed some of their hilarious Today show antics during her chat with HELLO!.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

Jenna is close to her co-stars

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared. "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

