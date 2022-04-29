Jenna Bush Hager celebrates exciting news with twin Barbara following the success of their new book The Today star has had such an incredible few weeks!

A major congratulations is in order for Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, following the news that their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood, has become a New York Times Bestseller.

What's more, the twins' book only hit the shelves two weeks ago, making it even more of an achievement.

Jenna proudly announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, alongside the message: "Thanks to all the incredible sisters who supported #superpowersisterhood this past week!!"

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager praises mom Laura Bush

The Superpower Sisterhood follows the story of only child Emma, who has been lonely all her life growing up in a neighborhood with no other children, until the day two sets of sisters move to her street and they realise their individual talents, when put together, create superpowers.

Jenna and Barbara opened up about their book while chatting to HELLO!, and revealed that their mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, was the inspiration behind the story as she too was an only child growing up.

Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush are New York Times Bestsellers!

"Our main character, which may be unusual in a book about sisterhood, is an only child, but then one day two sets of sisters move onto her block and she becomes an honorary sister and they work together to make their street better," Barbara explained.

What's more, the sisters wrote the book together during the pandemic, sending each other paragraphs via email and over the phone - a perfect distraction during an uncertain time.

Jenna and Barbara have written The Superpower Sisterhood

"This book we actually wrote at the very beginning of the pandemic when we were just in lockdown and it was very serious and everyone was taking it very seriously so we couldn't be together writing it," Barbara said.

"We would be on the phone and emailing each other back and forth. It was very much a collaborative process and it was very fun to work on something together with your sister in the early days of the pandemic when everything seemed so unknown."

