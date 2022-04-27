Jenna Bush Hager's wedding day had a deeply personal connection to the White House - exclusive The Today star is married to Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager had a wedding day to remember when she tied the knot to Henry Hager in 2008.

As well as being surrounded by her family and friends, Jenna's big day involved a special contribution from someone close to her heart.

While chatting to HELLO! with her twin sister Barbara Bush, following the release of their new children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, Jenna revealed that her wedding flowers had been made by a member of staff at the White House, who she's known since she was a little girl.

She said: "One thing that's really beautiful about the White House, many of the people who work there are life-long employees.

"So when Barbara and I first walked into the White House when we were seven-years-old, we met an incredible woman named Nancy who took us down to the flower shop, where all the flower arrangements are made.

"At that age we wanted to be crafters and she took us down and we made bouquets for our grandparents' bedside.

"And years later, Nancy did the flowers for my wedding. So I think that really speaks to this incredible relationship that we made with the people who worked there. Spending time with them and being around them are some of my favourite memories."

Jenna and Barbara are no strangers to the White House, having spent a lot of time there during their childhood when their grandfather, George H. W. Bush, was President, and later in their teenage years when their father, George W. Bush, became President.

Barbara had many fond memories of their time in the iconic building too, telling HELLO!: "We have so many memories of the White House. We were so lucky, especially when my parents were in D.C. we got to meet incredible people and travel around the country and the world with them.

"It's so fun at any age but when you are trying to figure out who you are in the world it was such a gift.

"I think my favourite memories are when we were little and my grandfather was president. Every Christmas we and all of our cousins and aunts and uncles would go and stay at the White House and have a huge family slumber party.

"The White House could not be more magical at Christmas, it's decorated so beautifully and so I have all these memories of smelling all these Christmas trees and playing with our cousins and feeling so cozy with our family and just being all together."

