Drew Barrymore receives special tribute from beloved star as she makes surprise appearance

Drew Barrymore sure knows how to be sneaky! Jimmy Fallon audience members were in for the surprise of a lifetime on his latest episode when the star made an unexpected appearance.

She surprised fans during a musical segment with Jimmy's in-house band, The Roots, where audience members would say a few things about themselves and the band would freestyle a brand new song for them.

The host perfectly built up momentum, knowing to leave best for last, though he could barely keep it together when he noticed his best friend among the crowd. Still, it took fans a little longer than him to catch on, since the actress knew just how to disguise herself.

As he pointed out to her and asked her name and where she was from, Drew stood up, wearing a mask and pink tinted glasses, and put on a deep voice to try to hide her instantly recognizable voice.

"My name is… uh, Daisy…" she said, and while some fans hadn't caught on, she couldn't fool others, who immediately started cheering and clapping as soon as the first words came out of her mouth and Jimmy tried, but failed, to not laugh.

She attempted to keep people guessing, responding to his question of what she does for a living with: "Well, a little bit of this, a little bit of that."

The hilarious surprise, and special song dedicated to Drew

As he continued his questions, asking about her favorite fashion trends and what she feels she could never pull off, he cheekily, and quite smoothly, told her: "I think you could pull anything off, in fact, can you pull off your mask a little bit just so I can see."

Fans promptly went wild upon the revelation, giving her a standing ovation, and she exclaimed in return: "I love being here so much! Thank you so much for allowing me to crash the party."

Drew receives a very exciting welcome

Beyond the warm welcome, the honors kept on coming, as The Roots crafted a brand new song dedicated to her in the moment. To the tune of Bobby Day's Rockin' Robin, the band sang: "Daisy goes crazy, she's a Californian. She does this and that and she goes here and there, but she rocks a fanny pack any time of the year."

Drew and Jimmy were both elated to see one another, and hugged and grooved to her new song as she made her way down to the stage.

