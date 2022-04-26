Since the premiere of her hit morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in 2020, Drew Barrymore has proved that hosting is the job she is truly meant for.

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares surprising bathtub video for special occasion

The star has delighted fans with the warm and upbeat energy of her program, and she has received amazing success in return, recently announcing that it was renewed for a third season, just as its second installment is underway.

Now the star has even more news to celebrate, as she is honored with a 2022 Webby Special Achievement Award at the Webby Awards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew reacts to Britney Spears' heartfelt tribute to her

MORE: Drew Barrymore has heartfelt conversation about love and marriage amid co-host’s upcoming nuptials

The awards are the "leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet," and when she first discussed the news of her nomination with her co-host Ross Mathews, she was speechless, simply telling him: "This is insane."

The award honored all of her brands, which are wide-ranging, including not only her show, but also a podcast that accompanies it, her beauty line called Flower Beauty, and a cookware collection, Cook with Beautiful. She also has run a production company, Flower Films, with her best friend and Jimmy Fallon's wife Nancy Juvonen, since she was 19.

The announcement by The Webby Awards details what she was chosen for: "Her incredible success entertaining online audiences everywhere through @thedrewbarrymoreshow and its social media content, and connecting consumers with high-quality products through her @cookwithbeautiful and @flowerbeauty brands."

The exciting news

The statement featured a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the actress, describing her as: "An expert at bringing joy to the Internet through her presence, talents, and openness… A beloved actress, producer, entrepreneur and talk show host," and that she: "Brings her signature humor and flair to every piece of content she produces."

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares glimpse into relationship with her ex-husband’s new wife

MORE: Drew Barrymore grows emotional as she's surprised with someone from her past live on-air

It detailed just how strong her presence is and always has been on the Internet and how she is continuously in touch both with trends and what her followers want, therefore fostering an ultra loyal community.

Drew has previously expressed how hosting her show is a dream come true

The news about the honor concluded with a heartfelt statement, expressing that: "It cannot be overstated the influence that Drew Barrymore has on the Internet, as a woman entrepreneur, actress, producer and talk show host."

Proving she is always progressing her show for the better, Drew recently revealed the third season will have an updated format, explaining that the hour-long show is being produced and distributed as two half-hour episodes that can "seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.