Countdown's Rachel Riley reveals traumatizing upskirting experience by a fellow celebrity The presenter was on a night out with husband Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has revealed how a fellow celebrity used his iWatch to look up her skirt during a house party and how her husband Pasha Kovalev came to her rescue.

MORE: Rachel Riley shares sweet clip of daughter Maven following in dad Pasha Kovalev's footsteps

Talking on the Dirty Mother Pukka' podcast on Thursday while hailing the forthcoming Online Harms Bill, Rachel said: "One who shall remain nameless, who people would know, he just got an Apple Watch, and at a party at a friend's house, I was playing table tennis with Pash, and this guy, in full view of everyone, came, put his phone on the floor under my skirt where I was playing table tennis, and went and sat back down a couple of metres away while him and all his mates looked at his watch."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter Maven, two, has the cutest singing voice

She continued: "It was like a video basically. So he went and put his phone down so he could look up and went two metres away to go and look at his phone, look up my skirt."

READ: Rachel Riley has the cutest interaction with daughter Maven ahead of family milestone

RELATED: Rachel Riley shares new candid picture of Pasha Kovalev and baby Noa - but fans question one detail

Of the identity of the celebrity, the mother-of-two added: "I wouldn't call him a friend, but you would know him. I was too polite.

Rachel and Pasha were at a house party when she was upskirted

"Now, being able to digest it and think about it, if someone tried to do that to me again I would break their phone. If they've got a problem with that, they can go to the police and we can deal with it in the public."

Rachel continued to detail the traumatizing experience, adding: "That a man obviously thought he could get away with blatantly, brazenly putting his phone, upskirting me on a video for his friends on his phone, and it would be fine!

"Now I would just break his phone and deal with it afterwards."

Pasha and Rachel share two daughters

Of her husband Pasha's reaction at the time, she revealed: "At that time Pasha went up, picked his phone up, and politely went and took it to him, and just gave him a really awful look like, 'what the hell are you doing?'

"I think the days of being polite, meek and mild, to someone who wants to grab you, nah, done with that."

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014, and married in 2019. The couple are parents to two daughters, Maven, born in December 2019, and Noa, born in November 2021.