Rachel Riley has opened up about her two daughters during a joint chat with husband Pasha Kovalev on Loose Women this week.

The couple, who welcomed their second child, little Noa, in October, are relishing life as a family of four. However, both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their dynamic.

WATCH: Rachel Riley gushes about being a mum-of-two

"She's loving it," the Strictly Come Dancing star said of two-year-old Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she’s very special." Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!"

On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

The couple started dating at the end of 2013 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing, they went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

The couple appeared on Loose Women this week with baby Noa

"It was the first time I had to let someone else be the boss," recalled Rachel. "I danced with all the other boys except Pasha [to begin with] but then they teamed me with him because I'm so tall!" She added: "This one, he's the proper Russian gentleman. I'm used to Essex boys!"

Meanwhile, Rachel has had a busy few weeks, having returned to film new episodes of Countdown two months after welcoming her second child with husband Pasha.

"Spot the difference," she wrote alongside a series of snaps on her first day back at work last month. "One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer."

