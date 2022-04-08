Rachel Riley shares sweet clip of daughter Maven following in dad Pasha Kovalev's footsteps A professional dancer in the making!

Rachel Riley has proved that her eldest daughter Maven is on track to follow in her father Pasha Kovalev's dancing footsteps.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who appeared on Friday's Morning Live show, would have no doubt been pleased that one of his admiring viewers was his two-year-old daughter.

Rachel Riley shares sweet video of daughter Maven watching dad Pasha on TV

Sharing a clip of little Maven copying his dance moves from the TV screen, Rachel wrote on Twitter: "We're watching Daddy! @PashaKovalev #MorningLive." She could also be heard shouting, "Go Mavey," in the background.

Rachel's Twitter followers were quick to comment, with many suggesting Maven will take after her professional dancer dad. "Adorable - future Strictly pro dancer I think," remarked one, while another said: "Future Strictly champion in the making."

Rachel shares two daughters, Maven and six-month-old Noa, with her husband Pasha. They started dating at the end of 2013 after meeting on Strictly and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

Rachel shares two daughters with husband Pasha

Speaking on Loose Women in February, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four - although both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their dynamic.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she's very special."

Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!" On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

