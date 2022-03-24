Rachel Riley has the cutest interaction with daughter Maven ahead of family milestone The Countdown host is married to Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley gave fans an insight into family life with her eldest daughter Maven. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Countdown host shared a video with her two-year-old daughter after she was gifted a large bouquet of Bloom and Wild flowers.

Ahead of Mother's Day, the 36-year-old asked whether the flowers were a present her from her children. "Flowers, did you get them for mummy?" Rachel said, to which little Maven quipped: "No, they are mine."

WATCH: Rachel Riley has the cutest interaction with daughter Maven

"You got flowers? I thought they were for mummy," replied the doting mum. "No Saturday," said Maven. After clarifying they were for Sunday, Rachel told her, "Love you Mavey."

Rachel shares two daughters, Maven and five-month-old Noa, with her husband Pasha Kovalev. They started dating at the end of 2013 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

Speaking on Loose Women last month, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four - although both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their dynamic.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she's very special."

Rachel shares two daughters with husband Pasha

Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!" On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

Back in January, Rachel praised her husband for being an amazing dad. "The answer to life, the universe and everything… happy 42nd birthday to my gorgeous husband @pashakovalev," she wrote on his birthday.

"Celebrations are a bit different these days with kids ruling the roost, drinking tequila shots is temporarily out and falling asleep on the sofa has swapped in, but thankfully the Shark in the Park birthday cake was something everyone could enjoy (thanks @lilyanddilly!)"

She added: "Lovely way to round off our first family trip up to Countdown filming with the new member of family. Love these humans, happy birthday handsome!"

