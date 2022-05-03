Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder celebrates sweet update with girlfriend Iris Apatow The famous family will be thrilled

Kate Hudson's oldest son, Ryder, has delighted fans with a cute relationship update and some never-before-seen photos.

Ryder - who is also the grandson of Goldie Hawn - took to Instagram and gave his followers a glimpse inside his teenage romance with Leslie Mann's daughter, Iris Apatow, as they celebrated their anniversary.

In the images, Ryder and Iris were cozying up and even wearing matching outfits. "Happy anniversary my love," he captioned the photos along with two heart emojis.

The actress responded by writing, "I love you," and took to social media too with an anniversary post.

Both Kate and Leslie commented with love hearts as they gave the relationship their thumbs up and fans rushed to congratulate them too.

"Literally the cutest! Happy anniversary," wrote one, while another added: "Love you guys. Perfect couple."

Ryder is dating actress Iris Apatow

The pair only went Instagram official on Valentine's Day with a photo of him kissing her cheek.

Iris is the youngest child of Leslie and her husband, Judd Apatow, and she previously told E! News that her mom approves of her romance with Ryder.

When asked if her family likes him, Iris replied, "Of course," adding, "My mom could even chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him."

Goldie's famous family are incredibly close

Her older sister, Maude, 24, also adores her sibling's boyfriend and Iris said: "She's the first person to be like, 'He's the best'".

Kate is clearly thrilled for her firstborn, who she has a special bond with.

In the past, she's opened up about their unique relationship and told Instyle: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mom. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

She's also a mom to daughter, Rani, and middle son, Bingham too. Kate is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, who she shares her youngest child with.

