Goldie Hawn leaves fans stunned in incredible throwback performance

Goldie Hawn has made a name for herself as one of Hollywood's bubbliest and most vibrant stars, so it's no surprise that was the way her daughter Kate Hudson remembered her.

Kate shared a clip of her mother on her social media with the simple caption: "Happy Monday!" And the incredible video certainly gave fans a great way to start off the week.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around in the sea during Greek holiday

It featured Goldie during a television appearance back during her career hey-dey, wearing a bright red bodysuit with matching shorts, surrounded by back-up dancers.

The energetic performance to YMCA saw the Private Benjamin star start off in a vibrating belt, eventually then dancing around stage and even being lifted up by the dancers.

She shook her bushy blonde locks as she happily pranced and sang around the set, and fans quickly took to expressing how much they loved seeing the star this way.

Kate shared a video of her mother's throwback TV appearance

"Her energy and beauty was so loud that it duplicated in you. Your mom is a legend," one wrote, with another saying: "This is amazing thanks Kate for bringing a smile to my Monday."

A third added: "Omg..this is great! Her laugh is infectious. Great way to kick off Monday morning," with one also commenting: "[heart emojis] me some Goldie Hawn SSOOO much always!!!!"

The mother-daughter acting duo are very close, spending time with each other's families constantly and even appearing in a recent campaign for Stuart Weitzman together.

Kate also spoke about how much the opportunity meant to her, saying in the official press release: "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values."

The mother-daughter pair appeared in a Stuart Weitzman campaign together

"There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."



