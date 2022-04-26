Kate Kudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement We can't wait!

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers.

Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai," she captioned the pictures.

Kate's Hollywood friends rushed to comment, with all of them cheering her on in her new venture.

Kate will be releasing an album soon

"Yeeeeeessssssss, you're making my dream come true!!!!!" wrote Hilary Swank, whilst fellow singer-actress Rita Wilson added: "Finally!!!"

Michelle Pfeiffer simply posted several raising hands emojis and Janelle Monae remarked: "Yaaaaaaasssss fly my love!"

Fans of Kate will know that she's always loved singing. Speaking about her lesser-known talent during the pandemic, whilst promoting her film Music, in which she sings - she also earned a Golden Globe nomination - she opened up about her abilities.

"It's always happened, I've just never really had opportunities to do it like this," she said when asked about her role.

The actress has always loved singing, often doing so with her daughter on Instagram

"This was just a dream come true, it was a total labour of love, Sia made a beautiful art piece and a great music experience and I got to sing her music and it was just awesome."

Earlier this year, fans begged her to make an album after going on the Jimmy Fallon show and singing Ariana Grande's 7 Rings.

Ariana herself was quick to share her approval of her perfect rendition, tweeting: "Stunning, perfect, gorgeous. May we have this on all streaming services please."

On her Instagram, the star hasn't been shy about showing off her talents, often singing alongside her daughter three-year-old Rani Rose.

