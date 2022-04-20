Kate Hudson provides glimpse into her home to share breathtaking birthday present The Almost Famous star is now 43

Kate Hudson gave her fans a glimpse into her expansive household on Tuesday as she shared the love that she had been showered with on her special day.

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals why she stopped inviting her brother Oliver Hudson to her star-studded parties

The actress took to social media to share a short clip of herself showing just how much appreciation she had been inundated with, of a very specific kind, at that!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's daughter Rani sings the ABC song

She revealed that the overwhelming majority of gifts on her birthday on 19 April had been flowers and bouquets, showing a selection of the ones she'd received.

Kate took her followers through the many, many floral arrangements she had been sent, quite a few of them even bearing note cards with her name on them.

MORE: Goldie Hawn leaves fans stunned in incredible throwback performance

However, she was as pleased as could be, smiling through each of them as she happily wrote: "Feeling surrounded by flowers and love! My two favorite things!

Kate shared that she had been inundated with floral arrangements on her birthday

"Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes. Means the world," she continued, having turned 43 on Tuesday and feeling the love of friends and family.

Several of them took to the comments section as well, with co-star Octavia Spencer writing: "Omgggggg. Happy birthday," and friend Jamie Mizrahi quipping: "And this is why I didn’t send you flowers." Even Leslie Mann sent some birthday wishes her way.

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals incredible views seen from her backyard in sweet video with daughter Rani

MORE: Kate Hudson models a multitude of swimsuits in sun-drenched photos

Many of her fans in the comments wished her a happy birthday as well, flooding her with heart emojis and well wishes of their own.

Kate shared that she'd received special birthday messages from many of her family members, among them her half brother Wyatt Russell's wife and friend Meredith Hagner.

The actress spent her special day with and was supported by family

She shared a throwback picture of the two of them in the midst of a celebration and wrote: "She is the biggest hearted, most generous, sharp as a tack, weirdo artist meets businesswoman, soup making, dance party starting fun maker. I love you @katehudson happy birthday!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.