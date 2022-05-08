Keith Urban teases move to UK with wife Nicole Kidman The singer is currently touring the UK

Keith Urban has teased that he is moving his wife Nicole Kidman and their two girls to Yeovil, in England, after meeting a family from the town.

The singer is currently touring the UK and met the family at his concert in Bournemouth, in the south of the country, on Friday. The family of five were wearing t-shirts that spelled out Keith's name, and as he spoke to the matriarch she shared they were from Murtock.

Keith however didn't recognize the name and asked what town it was near, to which she shared Yeovil, but he still was unsure. "I am still stumped, but it sounds lovely… we're thinking of moving there!" he joked.

Keith and his wife Nicole are based in Nashville, and Los Angeles, with their two daughters Sunday and Faith.

A few days prior he paid a moving tribute to country legend Naomi Judd, who passed away last week after a battle with mental health issues.

The singer dedicated a performance of Love Can Build a Bridge by The Judds while on tour, with his fans in Manchester singing along.

The pair met in 2005

Keith shared a clip of his emotional performance and wrote: "Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here. Here's one of the many.

"On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing 'Love Can Build A Bridge.' Thank you Naomi. We love you."

The couple have a long and successful marriage after meeting in 2005 at a G'Day LA event. Keith has claimed that despite their A-list relationship "we're as normal as you can get I reckon".

Keith paid tribute to Naomi

Nicole, 54, also spoke candidly about the couple's marriage in December, admitting that she didn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs.

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

She then added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

