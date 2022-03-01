Nicole Kidman makes candid confession about raising daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman has spoken candidly about motherhood and revealed the reassuring message she gives her daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, when she has to jet off to start another incredible project.

The Oscar-nominee chatted to Jack Smart, awards editor of the Backstage podcast last month, and Nicole opened up about the sense of privilege she feels for her illustrious career, as well as the sacrifices she and her family must make for her success.

WATCH: The Big Little Lies star looks unrecognisable in her new role playing Lucille Ball in the upcoming feature film Being the Ricardos

The Hollywood actress lives with her youngest children, whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban, in Australia.

"[You have to] understand the sacrifice in regard to the people you love, and what you're asking them to go through," she told Jack, before adding: "There's big questions, decisions, commitments, and understanding required for everyone on that part."

Nicole Kidman with husband Keith Urban and daughters, Sunday and Faith

Nicole then went on to reveal what she tells her daughters ahead of her travelling for filming. "Mum is gonna go now, and mum is going to go through this, and I need to you know it doesn't diminish any of my love for you. But this is deeply needed in my life and my creative path is deep but it doesn't diminish anything that I have for you," she explained.

"The same with your partner, the same with your animals," she added.

The Hollywood icon joked: "I mean that's a big thing, as actors you know, we're going off to London or something and you can't bring your dog!

"We travel the world, and we give the deepest parts of our souls."

Nicole kissing newest cat Louis

The award-winning actress also confessed on her Instagram that despite always being a "cat girl", since getting her adorable toy poodle Julian, she is, in fact, a cat AND dog girl! Her most recent animal addition is a black and white cat called Louis, who she rescued in 2020.

Captioning a photo of Louis at the time, the BAFTA-winning actress said: "Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis!"

She also has fellow felines Ginger and Snow.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in mathcing velvet outfits for the SAG awards

Their fur family isn't the only thing that's thriving, as Nicole and hubby Keith recently stepped out at the SAG awards on Sunday and they have never looked happier!

Nicole stole the show, wearing a stunning black velvet Yves Saint Laurent dress, with a white collar and Keith matched his beautiful wife, wearing a suit in the same chic velvet.

