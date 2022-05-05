Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban mourn Naomi Judd with moving musical tribute The country legend passed on April 30

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban paid a moving tribute to country legend Naomi Judd, who passed away earlier last week.

The singer dedicated a performance of Love Can Build a Bridge by The Judds while on tour, with his fans in Manchester singing along.

Keith shared a clip of his emotional performance and wrote: "Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here.

"Here's one of the many. On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing 'Love Can Build A Bridge.' Thank you Naomi. We love you."

Fans quickly reacted with heart emojis to the heartfelt set, as Rita Wilson shared: "Gorgeous Keith," with one fan writing: "Beautiful tribute tonight Keith," and another saying: "Oh!!! touched my heart. Keith you are divine."

Keith paid tribute to Naomi Judd by singing her song on tour

A third added: "I'm also singing here in Vernon BC. God Bless Naomi and her family," and a fourth commented: "Gratitude is the highest emotion and a great quality. Through her music she will never be forgotten!"

Nicole showed her support for her husband by sharing the clip of his performance on her Instagram Stories and adding some touching words of her own.

"Celebrating the life and music of the one and only Naomi Judd in Manchester last night xx," she wrote, before tagging Keith and adding a few white heart emojis.

Several other country music heavyweights have paid tribute to Naomi since her untimely passing on April 30, including Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert, to name a few.

Nicole showed support for her husband and Naomi

Many others beyond the scene have also shared kind words, including Kristen Chenoweth and Robin Roberts, who reminisced on her interview with one half of The Judds and how she opened up about her struggles with depression.



